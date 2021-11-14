 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Beef Tips Over Noodles Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out

Sunday, November 14, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Beef Tips Over Noodles as their special on Sunday, November 14. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!

The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, November 14 – Beef Tips Over Noodles
  • Monday, November 15 – Hamburger Steaks or Chili Dogs
  • Tuesday, November 16 – Cabbage Rolls, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
  • Wednesday, November 17 – Stir Fry, 4-piece Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
  • Thursday, November 18 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
  • Friday, November 19 – Baked or Deep Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
  • Saturday, November 20 – Cook’s Choice
  • Sunday, November 21 – Turkey

The menu is subject to change.

The last to order Thanksgiving pies is Sunday, November 21. Pie will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 24, AFTER 1:00 p.m., and they are open until 8:00 p.m.

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

korner sloppy joe stacker

korner-rice

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is open:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner cinnimon rolls

korner ice cream

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


