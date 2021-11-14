UPDATE: Coroner Dispatched to Scene of Leeper Area Fire

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was dispatched to the scene of a structure fire along State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in Sunday around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

The fire broke out at a single-story residence just north of the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 66.

Firefighters from Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Volunteer Fire Department, and Marienville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene. Clarion Hospital EMS and Marienville-based State Police were also dispatched.

The fire appeared to be fully extinguished around 11:00 a.m. and fire department units could be seen leaving the scene just before Noon.

Investigators remained on the scene as of 1:00 p.m.

PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said State Route 66 was closed in both directions from its intersection with State Route 36 to Arnold Avenue/Chapel Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The roadway has since re-opened and the scene has been cleared.

