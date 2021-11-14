Union School Board Addresses Tax Exoneration Request for Former Rimersburg Elementary School Property

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – During their work session on Thursday, November 11, the Union School Board heard from M & C Real Estate regarding a tax exoneration request for the former site of Rimersburg Elementary.

Chad Shirey, M & C’s owner told exploreClarion.com that all he is asking for is for his taxes to reflect the correct value of the property.

“Now, I’m paying taxes on a property that has an incorrect value,” he argued. “We have no problem with paying our taxes, and the taxes will be reassessed when we’re done with our project. But – right now, you’re asking me to pay a tax on something that’s not worth that value.”

Shirey said an appraisal of the property the district ordered before its sale showed his taxes should be lowered, but said he was not aware the appraiser recommended a reassessment of the property.

“The appraiser did the market value and said it was worth $100,000.00 (the price Shirey bought the property for), only, if you read his comments, if the taxes are appealed because he says it would not be fair to charge the taxes of what it was back in 1978 (the last time a county-wide reassessment was completed was in 1975),” he explained.

The board, Shirey stated, should have informed him of the appraiser’s report.

“I’m here to ask those taxes be put at the correct value of the property when I bought it and what the county says right now,” he said. “When we’re done with the property, we’ll get an occupancy permit. It will be reassessed, and the taxes will be the taxes then. That’s the fair thing to do.”

The property, which is being redeveloped by M & C into housing for older individuals, has baseball fields and playgrounds open to the public, and Shirey stated there is money already invested into the community.

“We have invested a lot of money into it,” he said. “A lot of money is going back into the community. Some money is set aside for improvements, ball fields, parking areas, but I’m going to be real salty if I have to pay $44,000.00 on the unfair value of the property.”

Later in the meeting, it was noted that Shirey’s lawyer was informed through email before the sale.

“In his defense, we shared that information with his attorney Terry Heeter,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel. “Terry told him he wasn’t sure what the tax amount would be because it hadn’t been taxed in the past. So, he had the assessed value of the property but not the tax amount.”

Currently, M & C owes about $44,000.00 of taxes on the property. They want their tax burden reduced to $2,000.00 this year based on a reassessment they conducted of the property.

Board president Brenda Brinker asked each board member to voice their opinion on the issue, and the majority agreed with a reduction with only board member Shelly Atzeni voicing opposition to any reduction.

“They’ve done a lot of stuff,” said board member Jeffrey Kriebel who said he supported a reduction to $2,000.00. “We could have had an eyesore when we sold that building, and you’re far from having an eyesore now. Anybody can go and see what they’re doing. It’s not shoddy work.”

Board member Jeff Shirey, who remained uncommitted, commented, “I think we’re going to make a whole bunch of stink, one way or the other.”

Brinker announced that a reduction of M & C’s taxes to $2,000.00 will be on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting on Thursday, November 18.

“We can see if we get a motion for it, and we’ll go from there,” she added. “If we don’t get a motion, we’ll start working it.”

