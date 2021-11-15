A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

