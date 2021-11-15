Anything on the Table for Clarion County Budget – Even Countywide Reassessment

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners did not offer a tentative 2021 budget at their last Tuesday morning meeting, but they did present a review of likely revenue as they face the budget and said that everything is on the table.

Presenting a review of Clarion County Millage and Assessed Value from 2010 to 2021 prepared by budget director Rose Logue, Commissioner Ted Tharan said that revenue has remained stable over that time period, but expenses have increased.

“These numbers are all assessed value. So, if you look at 2010, the total assessed value for Clarion County property was $393.1 million, and in 2021, it is $420.1 million.

“That would be an increase of $26.99 million. The increase in the assessed value generated for Clarion County over 12 years, $593,997.97.

“If you divide that by the years 12, our revenue from taxes increased approximately $50,000.00 each year. You can see that our revenue does not go up that much in a year. Some years vary, but it is an average, some places it went down.

“Clarion Borough went down three percent and another one or two also went down.

“Clarion County has been able to take care of expenses without raising taxes even though real estate taxes only increase $49,000 per year. To put it into perspective, if we give a two and a half percent salary increase to our employees, that is $250,000 a year. Our new revenue never covers the salary increases.”

Clarion County estimates that it collects about 93 percent of the assessed value of the property.

“Another revenue area comes from our tax claims bureau, and Megan Kerr that collects delinquent taxes or when necessary various types of tax property sales. That accounts for another million dollars, but that is already included in our total figures.

“We make up the difference with management. When we look at the budget, we know we’re going to have a certain amount of fixed costs such as health insurance that goes up anywhere from 3 to 10 percent a year and 2.5 increases and salary costs.

Reductions in assessed values of property were the result of real estate tax assessments based on the property values. Some Clarion Borough Main Street properties received major reductions over the years and businesses such as Walmart in Monroe Township appealed its tax assessment.

For some assessments, it could mean $20,000.00 a year.

Clarion County’s last countywide assessment took place in 1975.

“I am sure there are a ton of properties out there that were not caught. Some people go without permits that were there before the flyover for tax maps before the last reassessment.”

Clarion County has captured some non-recorded tax properties during the last eight years through diligent efforts that included improvements to its GIS system and flyovers to update the property maps.

Tharan noted that people can see a lot of buildings being constructed just by the Amish throughout Clarion County, but it still doesn’t generate major revenue increases. The Amish do pay all property taxes, and the only thing they don’t pay is the gasoline tax, but they still use the roads.

Clarion County now bases its real estate taxes on 100% of the assessed values. In the past, municipalities could increase the taxes by increasing the percentage, but now there is no room to do that.

Asked if the commissioners would consider a county-wide assessment, Tharan said everything is on the table.

“It’s just one of those things that we’ve got to look at. It is an expensive process, but the only way to be fair because there’s a lot of houses that are paying too much – a lot that are paying too little, and those that are paying none.”

Tharan recognized that it can also be a political nightmare, but it’s the only way to be fair.

“They recommend a reassessment every 10 years and our last one was in 1975 — that’s almost 50 years.”

