UPDATE: Head-On Collision Reported on South 5th Avenue

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a head-on collision on South Fifth Avenue in Clarion.

The call came in Monday around 5:41 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on South Fifth Avenue near Computer Support.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, Southern Clarion County Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

