Caroline F. (Bowser) Eaker, 78, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1943 in Clarion, PA, the daughter of Walter and Helen (Koch) Bowser.

Caroline was a former member of the Rimersburg VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She was an avid Elvis fan and enjoyed watching movies.

She loved to garden, arrange flowers and mow grass.

Caroline loved all animals and she especially enjoyed watching the birds.

Caroline will be lovingly remembered for being the caretaker of her family, her kind heart, and her wonderful laugh.

She will be deeply missed by son, Owen J. Eaker and his wife, Sherry and their children, Levi and Brody of Sarver; her daughter, Autumn Eaker and her fiancé, Samuel “Woody” Kisamore of Hawthorne, and their children, Charles, Hope and Steven; and a brother, Loren Bowser and wife, Marilyn of Callensburg, PA.

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Thomas E. Eaker, whom she married on Sept. 20, 1966 and who passed away on Aug. 3, 2013; her brothers, Dennis Bowser and Walter Bowser; and a sister, Ellen Guisewhite.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolences to Caroline’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

