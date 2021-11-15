Charlotte M. Morrow, 87, of Victory Heights, died Saturday afternoon, November 13, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

She was born in West Hickory, Forest County on June 20, 1934 to the late George and Violet (Kisabeth) Schall.

She was a 1952 graduate of West Hickory High School.

Charlotte was active in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

She was an avid bowler and participated in several bowling leagues at Seneca Lanes and Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin.

She served as President of the Women’s U.S. Bowling Association.

Charlotte also enjoyed playing golf and played in leagues at Sleepy Hollow and Lucky Hills Golf Courses.

She also was active with her Card Club.

She attended Victory Heights United Brethren Church.

In addition to her love of bowling and golfing, she also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, crafting, quilting, and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Charlotte cherished her time spent with her family, and attended the many activities in which her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved.

Mrs. Morrow was employed at the Franklin Hospital for 35 years, retiring from the Dietary department in 1999.

She was married in Franklin on October 25, 1952 to Delmar P. Morrow, and he preceded her in death in 1980.

She is survived by her five children: Curt Morrow and his wife Cindy of Franklin, D. Kent “Bently” Morrow of Franklin, Rodney “Tom” Morrow and his wife Donna of Tennessee, Rhonda Sheffer and her husband Rodney of Seneca, and Cheryl Shull and her husband Brian of Franklin. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, a sister, Juanita Remington of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Friends will be received Tuesday (Nov. 16th) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life (Venango #NVSQS7), P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106; or to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

To express online condolences to Charlotte’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

