Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cod and Asparagus Bake

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The lemon pulls this flavorful and healthy dish together!

Ingredients

4 cod fillets (4 ounces each )
1 pound fresh thin asparagus, trimmed

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1-1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Place cod and asparagus in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan brushed with oil. Add tomatoes, cut sides down. Brush fish with lemon juice; sprinkle with lemon zest. Sprinkle fish and vegetables with Romano cheese.

-Bake until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, about 12 minutes.

-Remove pan from oven; preheat broiler. Broil cod mixture 3-4 in. from heat until vegetables are lightly browned, 2-3 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

