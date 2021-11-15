Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cod and Asparagus Bake

The lemon pulls this flavorful and healthy dish together!

Ingredients

4 cod fillets (4 ounces each )

1 pound fresh thin asparagus, trimmed



1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved2 tablespoons lemon juice1-1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Place cod and asparagus in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan brushed with oil. Add tomatoes, cut sides down. Brush fish with lemon juice; sprinkle with lemon zest. Sprinkle fish and vegetables with Romano cheese.

-Bake until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, about 12 minutes.

-Remove pan from oven; preheat broiler. Broil cod mixture 3-4 in. from heat until vegetables are lightly browned, 2-3 minutes.

