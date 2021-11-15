Clarion University Play ‘Sugar Wife’ Portrays Horrors of Slavery

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University theatre will present “Sugar Wife” from Wednesday, November 17, to Sunday, November 21, in Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre.

(Image above: Students in Mark Franchino’s graphic design class created the “Sugar Wife” poster as part of their coursework.)

The play tells the story of a Quaker woman living in Dublin, Ireland, in 1850, who uses her husband’s considerable wealth to promote charitable causes, including helping the city’s poor and raising money to support the abolition of slavery in the Americas. When they decide to host a free woman of color from the United States and her companion to speak to the horrors of slavery, what they learn from her turns their world upside down. Engrossing and unnerving, “The Sugar Wife” is a historical drama with clear resonance for the present.

The play features Seth A. Hartwell, of Mercer, as Alfred Darby; Shelby Hostetler, of Summerhill, as Hannah Tewkley; Jenna Joseph, of Pittsburgh, as Sarah Worth; Jessye Smith, of Centre Hall, as Martha Ryan; and Caleb Thompson, of Shippenville, as Samuel Tewkley. Aae Hernan, of Johnstown; Mary Jones, of Greenville; and Natalie Thomas, of Harrisburg, are understudies.

Following the November 19 performance will be a discussion forum featuring an interdisciplinary panel of Clarion University scholars and student representatives from campus groups Black Lives Matter and Black Student Union who will discuss the play, the histories it contains, and its relevancy for the Clarion community. Faculty panelists and their areas of expertise include: Dr. Joseph Croskey, Africana studies; Dr. Jeffrey Diamond, Transatlantic Empire; Dr. Brian Roberts, African American literature and culture; and Dr. Deborah Sarbin, Irish literature and culture. Student panelists are: Nia Latham, of Monroeville, president of Black Student Union; Sara Weaver, of Cranberry, president of Sociology Club; and Antronice Wilson, of Pittsburgh, president of Black Lives Matter (CU chapter).

Serving as dramaturg in addition to panelist, Roberts provided scholarly insight and personal perspective to the cast, designers, and director Nic Barilar.

Performances are at 8:00 p.m. November 17 to 20 and at 2:00 p.m. November 21. Tickets are available online at www.clarionuniversitytickets.com/event/the-sugar-wife. The show is not recommended for children. Masks are required in all university buildings.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.