Donald Lee Clinger, 83, of Brookville died late Friday, November 12, 2021 at Punxsutawney Hospital following a brief illness.

Born November 19, 1937 in Brookville, he was one of 12 children born to the late Philip and Mary Himes Clinger.

He attended Brookville High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy.

He attended the Emerickville Methodist Church and Brookville EUM.

On February 14, 1959 he married the former Karen Troutman. She survives.

Always a very hard worker he enjoyed welding heavy equipment which he did throughout his entire career. He worked for Highway Equipment and as well as various coal companies in the area.

After his retirement he enjoyed working on his farm and gardening.

A family man, Don loved all his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as his extended family.

He could always depend on his grandsons, Kyle and Zane to be there if he needed them.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Karen, are his sons, Donald (Elizabeth) Clinger, Damon (Donna) Clinger and Thomas Lukens; his daughter, Deana Crawford; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, some of those that he helped to raise, Tasha, Jasmine and Armoni Clinger; and his surviving siblings including, Wayne Clinger, Parker Clinger and Mary Speicher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Robert, Dennis and Terry clinger; and several of his siblings.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 2-4PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa.

Funeral services will follow at 4PM with the Rev. Chuck Jack, officiating.

A Military Honor Guard service will be held in honor of Mr. Clinger’s service to his country during the funeral.

Covid protocols and precautions will be maintained during all services held.

Donations may be made to Women of Work at Brookville EUM Church or Brookville Public Library.

