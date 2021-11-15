 

Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Hits Guide Rail, Spins Out on I-80 in Clarion Township

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver lost control of his vehicle, hit a guide rail, and spun out on Interstate 80 westbound early Friday morning in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:06 a.m. on Friday, November 12, on I-80 westbound near the 71.1-mile marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say 40-year-old Craig M. Kurzawa, of Danville, Pa., was operating a 2013 Subaru Impreza traveling westbound in the right lane when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then struck a guide rail with its driver’s side, continued to spin, struck a guide rail with the right front bumper, and finally came to an uncontrolled rest facing northeast on the northern shoulder of the roadway.

Kurzawa was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.


