Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Hits Guide Rail, Spins Out on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver lost control of his vehicle, hit a guide rail, and spun out on Interstate 80 westbound early Friday morning in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:06 a.m. on Friday, November 12, on I-80 westbound near the 71.1-mile marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say 40-year-old Craig M. Kurzawa, of Danville, Pa., was operating a 2013 Subaru Impreza traveling westbound in the right lane when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then struck a guide rail with its driver’s side, continued to spin, struck a guide rail with the right front bumper, and finally came to an uncontrolled rest facing northeast on the northern shoulder of the roadway.

Kurzawa was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.