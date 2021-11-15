Elizabeth Ann Hall (Betty), 78, of Franklin, Pa. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 13th, after a brief illness.

She was born in Greenville, Pa., on January 2nd, 1943 to the late Dorothy A.(Baer) Reagle and James M. Reagle.

Betty married the love of her life, Michael E, Hall on January 28, 1962.

They had three daughters.

Mike died in 1976, leaving Betty a young widow, and she dedicated her life to raising her girls.

Betty was an active member in the Saint Patrick Church, where her faith was a priority.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

She enjoyed being surrounded by her friends and family she held dear.

Betty loved music and dancing.

She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing, and she had special affection for her beloved cats.

She is survived by her three daughters, Alice Hall of Meadville, Pa., Suzette Hall of Franklin, Pa. and Teresa Hall of Franklin, Pa, three granddaughters: Michelle McCool of Meadville, Pa., Tiffany Cooper and her fiancee Toni Aoun of Franklin, Pa.; Ashley Attleberger and her husband Justin of Oil City, Pa.; three great grand daughters: Rychele McCool, Jayonna McCool, and Adalynn Attleberger; and one great grandson Zander McCool.

She is also survived by one sister, Patricia A. Ghering and her husband Paul; and two brothers, James E. Reagle and his wife, Karen; and John P. Reagle and his wife Carla, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc, 312 West Park Street, Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Tuesday in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Father Kyle Seyler officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Venango County Humane Society, Precious Paws Animal Shelter, or Saint Patrick Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.