Emlenton Man’s Book Details Life in the Area During the 1950s

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Times were simpler when Rick Sheffer (pictured above) was growing up in the 1950s.

Born in Franklin and raised in Emlenton, Sheffer remembers his childhood as idyllic and small.

“The world wasn’t that accessible to you back then,” he told exploreClarion.com. “Even though every summer we would take a one- or two-week vacation out west or down south, so we were exposed to the country. When I think about our early years, it really was a circle that went around Clarion, Franklin, Oil City, maybe Butler, and back to Clarion. That’s as big as it got.”

It is that world during the 1950s that Sheffer encapsulates in his book, Coming of Age In 1950s Rural Western Pennsylvania.

Released in January of last year, he described it as coming from memoirs and recollections of his time in Emlenton.

“No intention whatsoever to write a book, but probably 30 years ago I was doing family genealogy stuff, and my great-grandad was in the Civil War, and I have a rifle he brought back and some other artifacts,” said Sheffer. “I really got into this family history and thought, ‘My gosh what a precious thing it would have been if he had written a journal when he was growing up and going through the war and then going through the oil industry.'”

Sheffer said he began to periodically write down memories from his childhood, and eventually, it became a book.

“The images were very fresh and I was able to grab the emotion,” he explained.

He hired the services of an editor and then self-published the book on Amazon, where it is available.

“I loaded it up on Sunday. That Wednesday I had five copies of the book delivered to the house,” Sheffer remarked. “It was unbelievable.”

He said Emlenton today is very different from the way he remembers it more than 60 years ago.

“For years I’d come back to Emlenton, and it was kind of depressing,” commented Sheffer.”It just wasn’t the same, but the last couple of times I’ve come back to Emlenton, I feel there’s something happening there. There’s a good spirit in the town, and I look forward to coming back and smelling the sweet air of the river and (seeing) the town because it’s evolving.”

(Pictured above: A photo from Sheffer showing Emlenton’s Main Street during the time he grew up there.)

One of the ways the town was different was the availability of stores and goods. According to Sheffer, Emlenton had “two of anything” and no big box stores.

It was a time when communities were more closely knit and you knew who worked at and owned local businesses.

“Like the five and dime store,” Sheffer recounted. “I would go in there and get by the comic book section and look at the comic books and Mr. Crawford, who owned it, would be standing over me with chagrin on his face saying, ‘If you’re going to buy it, buy it. Don’t read this for nothing.’”

He said during junior high and high school, he and his friends would go hitchhike around the area, going down to Parker because “that’s where the girls used to be” or to dances.

“We’d have to hitchhike back at midnight or one o’clock. It was just a different time,” said Sheffer.

He had a paper route originally for the Pittsburgh Press and later the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

After using his bicycle as his main form of transportation, Sheffer upgraded.

“I took the bicycle wheels off and put some soapbox derby wheels on and found a lawnmower engine and a belt drive, and I had a motor scooter,” he said. “As I got a little older, dad, who worked at the refinery said, ‘I’ll have the guys do something for you.’ The next generation of motor scooter, I built it up myself and put a go-cart engine, and I could go up the hill at Emlenton at 50 miles an hour. Sent a picture of it into Harrisburg and got a license to drive it.”

Sheffer’s book ends after he graduated from high school and goes to college at Clarion University, at that time called Clarion College.

(Pictured above: The cover of Sheffer’s book.)

Graduating college in 1966, he was drafted but was able to divert and join the Navy as he had taken a flight training test.

Sheffer originally trained to be a navy pilot but after a solo flight over the Gulf of Mexico where he “darned near killed” himself, ended up on an admiral’s staff on an aircraft carrier in Vietnam.

He served one year in Vietnam and then moved to an anti-submarine warfare squadron in Palo Alto, California.

“I had met a beautiful girl that was on vacation in San Francisco, so I took an early out, and a year later we got married and I went to work for an industrial lubricants company out of Sharon, Pennsylvania. The guys were from Emlenton,” Shaffer described.

He moved to Philadelphia and later to southern Michigan, where he has resided ever since. During the 1970s, Sheffer attained an MBA from Michigan State University and founded an advertising agency in South Bend, Indiana.

“Ran it for about 30 years then sold it and worked for the company that bought us,” he said. “Three years later, I went to work for a client. Now, I’ve been retired for ten years.”

Though his life took him far from Emlenton, Sheffer always reserved a place for his hometown in his heart.

“It is absolutely dear to me,” he said. “I go back to the Emlenton area, that whole region there at least three times a year. I’ll get in the car and I might spend four hours driving the back hills of Clarion County.”

Sheffer is amazed at the reception his book has received. He said not only those who grew up in the Emlenton area have enjoyed it, but also other readers who grew up in different parts of the country saw many similar things growing up.

“The people that are buying it are people my age, and it transports them back to the 1950s,” he said. “A lot of the comments are ‘I could see myself.'”

Although Sheffer expects younger readers to find his book boring, he encourages them to give it a try.

“I would say that if they have a curiosity about growing up in the 50s or 60s, or perhaps how their parents or grandparents grew up in that era, they might very well enjoy it,” he said.

