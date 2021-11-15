Jacqueline R. Schmek, 77, of Marienville passed away peacefully early Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Born in Pittsburgh on December 6, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Boronsky Stolash.

She was a graduate of Elizabeth Seton High School and a member of Marienville United Methodist Church.

She proudly served her country in the US Air Force.

On May 16, 1971 in Washington she married James C. Schmek. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2014.

Employed at Abraxas for over 15 years, she worked in the Diagnostic, Intake and Evaluation Department.

Her memberships included VFW Post #1424 Auxiliary and Marienville Service Center.

She enjoyed crafts, puzzles and going to the beach.

Those surviving are her son, Russell (Tammy) King; her daughters, Debra (Richard) Wolfgang and Kimberly (Justin) Merwin; her brother, John (Ruth) Gesselberty; her sister, Diane (Jerry) Shepos; her nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; her fur baby, Lady; and her Golden Girl Sisters, Marilyn Pollock and Marlene Lamison.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Wright; her grandson, Jason Wolfgang; two great grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11AM at the funeral home.

Graveside services with Military Honor Guard will follow at North Forest Cemetery, JenksTWP., Forest County.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

