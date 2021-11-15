John Jason Wood, 43, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on December 3, 1977, in Erie, he was a son of John E. and Patty Ann Platt Wood.

In 1997, John met Tiffany A. Motter and on March 3, 2004, they were married.

John enjoyed life.

He was a kid at heart, and he was always ready to play games with his kids.

He enjoyed building Lego sets, collecting hot wheels, and collecting stuffed animals.

He played video games and was a movie buff.

John touched so many lives and was his kid’s hero.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany, two daughters, Jessica Wood and her significant other Jess Childers, and Brianna Wood, and a son, Tristan Wood.

He is also survived by his grandmother, Barbra Platt, his mom, Patty Wood, and his sister, Kayleigh.

Many loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews also survive.

A private interment will be held at Heckathorn Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses, or to the American Kidney Foundation, American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

