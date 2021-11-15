 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

John Jason Wood

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gKOcJPw57iPuAJJohn Jason Wood, 43, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on December 3, 1977, in Erie, he was a son of John E. and Patty Ann Platt Wood.

In 1997, John met Tiffany A. Motter and on March 3, 2004, they were married.

John enjoyed life.

He was a kid at heart, and he was always ready to play games with his kids.

He enjoyed building Lego sets, collecting hot wheels, and collecting stuffed animals.

He played video games and was a movie buff.

John touched so many lives and was his kid’s hero.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany, two daughters, Jessica Wood and her significant other Jess Childers, and Brianna Wood, and a son, Tristan Wood.

He is also survived by his grandmother, Barbra Platt, his mom, Patty Wood, and his sister, Kayleigh.

Many loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews also survive.

A private interment will be held at Heckathorn Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses, or to the American Kidney Foundation, American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.