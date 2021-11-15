 

Kevin R. Corle

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-sf2oTbADrDXUP5UwKevin R. Corle, 53, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, PA.

He was born February 20, 1968 in Clarion, PA, the son of William E. and Bessie “Jean” (Switzer) Corle.

Kevin graduated from Union High School in 1986 and was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg area.

He worked as a press operator at Charles Machine for thirteen years and was a member of Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Kevin loved to fish and enjoyed spending time with Barb at his retirement home in Erie.

He also especially loved to spend time with his granddaughter Matilda Jane.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Barbara J. (Runyan) Corle, whom he married May 15, 1993; son, Richard E. Corle and wife Noreen of Knox; granddaughter, Madison “Matilda Jane” Merryman; brothers, Rick E. Corle and wife, Debbie, of Rimersburg, and William H. Corle, of Knox; sister, Bonnie L. Painter, of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William A. Corle.

At Kevin’s request there will not be a service.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Kevin’s family please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


