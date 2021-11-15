 

UPDATE: Route 66 Lane Restriction Lifted

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

3191557B-8A6A-45E0-B9C0-70EFE4FB59EAFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A lane restriction on State Route 66 in Farmington Township due to a crash earlier this morning has been lifted.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, the left lane restriction on State Route 66 between the intersection with Sawmill Road and the intersection with Tylersburg Road has been lifted.

The lane restriction had been put in place due to a crash earlier this morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash was reported on State Route 66 near its intersection with Tylersburg Road around 8:44 a.m.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared and the roadway reopened around 10:05 a.m.


