Meth, Marijuana, THC Wax Seized After Suspicious Vehicle Reported in Barnett Township

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say methamphetamine, marijuana, and THC were seized after a suspicious vehicle was reported in the Clarington area on Friday morning.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle at a residence on State Route 36 in the Clarington area, Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police then made contact with the vehicle, identified as a 2010 Chevrolet Impala registered to a known 36-year-old Titusville woman, which was found to be occupied by a known 32-year-old man and a known 39-year-old man, both from Titusville.

According to police, during the course of interacting with the two men, police observed drug indicators, and a consent to search was requested but denied.

A K-9 unit was then summoned to the scene, and the vehicle was subsequently seized and towed to the Marienville-based State Police barracks.

Following the seizure of the vehicle, a State Police K-9 alerted on the exterior of the vehicle, and a search warrant was then applied for and granted.

Police say the resulting search resulted in the seizure of approximately 24 grams of marijuana, approximately three grams of crystal methamphetamine, and several containers of THC wax, along with drug-related paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

