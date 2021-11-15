Next Chess Move Up To Clarion Area School Board

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion teacher Marilee Phillips started a chess club at Clarion Area High School open to all students in grades 7 through 12. School Superintendent Joe Carrico suggested last week at the school board work session that the next move may be up to the Clarion Area School Board.

“The university and individuals generously donated a couple of boards, and we just went to a tournament yesterday with Clarion (placing) third,” said Carrico. “It’s just been a really good experience for the kids. There are 46 of them, and seniors play with seventh graders, and it serves as mentorship between the older and younger students.

“Marilee emailed me…and said I had to come and see the chess meet in the school library. It was wonderful, and the place was packed. It was neat to see 18 year-olds working with 12- and 13-year-olds. It was really good to see.

“That is the soft sell for the program. The hard sell is we’ve been borrowing and begging and stealing boards from everybody. The university was wonderful, but it is a donation, and we will have to give them back.

“We’re going to ask the board to approve $753.00 next week to purchase boards and pieces if you’re comfortable with that.”

In other matters facing the school board:

• Define how the district is going to use the American Recovery Act Funds and define the details in a presentation for the Federal funds.

“We’ll create a survey for the community to prioritize what’s on this list and the things that we’re looking at. We have until September of 2024 and after that, it will probably come to a screeching halt. Mitigation and learning loss issues and how they affect our kids must be identified.”

• Another question facing the school board is the policy determining what groups or agencies are allowed to rent or use school district facilities.

“Do you want agencies outside of the school district in the facilities? And, if you don’t, you have to plan accordingly. What type of agencies? There was some conversation around a percentage of the gate fees. There are some inherent risks with opening up the facilities.”

Technology Director Jim Smyton

Technology Director Jim Smyton presented an administrator’s report that included the following items:

eRate:

The 2021 eRate process is closing out with the BEAR form submission. This is our final step, and upon acceptance, we will receive our full reimbursement.

The 2022 process is now in the planning stages.

“I am investigating available discounts and projects that will qualify. Initially, I am considering a replacement of Jr/Sr High School switchgear, strictly due to age. Additionally, I will be applying for the firewall contracts for antimalware and intrusion detection via the funding stream, potentially saving up to $5000-$6000 after discounts are received. Both buildings are completely up to good standards for wiring and WiFi, and we have seen a fantastic improvement year-over-year with the reliability of the connections given our previous two projects in 2020 and 2021.

“As a reminder, Category 1 funding is for data delivery like internet, and voice communication has now been cut from the funding stream by the FCC. Category 2 funding is for internal connections such as network services, WiFi, and firewalls.”

Student Help Desk:

“We have started the student help desk at the high school. I have been working with the students during first, fifth, and eighth periods to teach the process for supporting students and staff with the Chromebooks, but much of the documentation for things like resets, finding resources, and links online on the website and a new technology set of pages for the district. I want to thank Mrs. Monica Martin in particular for her help in this project.”

PIMS:

Mrs. Scheftic has worked through the October 1st submissions and submitted the files for Clarion Area.

“This process is critical to the district as it is the collection that contains what will be used for future year funding. I wish to recognize her hard work and her attention to detail and pouring over the data in order to ensure accuracy.”

A note on inventory deletions:

“You have a list of hardware that the district is in the process of removing. As an average, the technology is past a useful life, despite having been kept going through upgrades and maintenance over the years it served Clarion Area. Most of the listing is what has been made redundant by the Chromebook leases.”



Crystal Johnston of the Special Education Department

Crystal Johnston of the Special Education Department presented an administrative report, noting that:

• The Special Education Department welcomed John Machella from PDE to Clarion Area for the Gifted Audit that occurred the week of November 8, 2021.

• Updated the Gifted Policy for its second reading at this month’s board meeting.

• Cool Cats will be hosting their holiday bake sale from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Delivery will be on December 22.

• Cool Cats will be making their annual holiday meal during Christmas week. The students will prepare a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green bean casserole, appetizers, and baked goods.

“It’s time to bring in some new perspectives to some of our teachers about special education in general. So, it was nice to have some folks from the outside come in and view our inclusionary practices, accommodation classroom, shared responsibility between regular education, special education teachers, and just responsibilities related to special education law in Pennsylvania and some giftedness.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.