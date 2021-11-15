Oil Region Astronomical Society Virtual Public Night With Presenter Gary Salisbury Set for Saturday

 

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen Shot 2021-11-11 at 1.19.01 PMVENANGO CO., Pa. – On Saturday, November 20, the Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astrophotography and how to digitally process images of the night sky with Mr. Gary Salisbury.

(Pictured: Presenter Gary Salisbury)

Who can attend: Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics. We strongly encourage members of the general public, and educators and students from surrounding schools to participate.

Public nights are FREE and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smart phone and internet access you are ready to go!

In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How to register: It’s simple to register. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic.

ORAS Public Night Agenda – Saturday, November 20, at 7:00 p.m.

6:50 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)

7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

7:10 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Education Presentation

Astrophotography Image Processing: On Saturday, November 20, starting at 7:00 PM, amateur astro-imager Gary Salisbury will be giving a presentation on processing astrophotography images. He will touch on imaging equipment and discuss techniques to process images. It is intended for those who are already imaging, those who want to improve their processing techniques, and those who are interested in learning something about this aspect of astronomy.

About the Presenter: Gary Salisbury is a native of Butler, PA. He attended the University of Pittsburgh where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering. He went on to get his PhD in Electrical Engineering from George Washington University in Washington DC. He retired from the Air Force after 31 years in the field of Information Technology and Cyber. He completed a second career with a large Federal Defense Contractor and started two small consulting businesses. He currently mentors small business entrepreneurs in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC area. He began his astrophotography journey in 2015 with the acquisition of a friend’s 10” Meade telescope and a borrowed Nikon camera. He continues to learn and improve his imaging and processing techniques.

Once it is safe for larger groups to assemble, ORAS plans to begin in-person public nights at the Learning Center that will include observing through telescopes at the Bedow Memorial Observatory as well as the education program. Please visit http://www.oras.org for more information.


