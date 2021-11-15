Patricia L. “Pat” Carbaugh, age 86, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, November 12, 2021 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

She was born January 27, 1935 in Scratch Holler, to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Bender) Webster.

She was a 1952 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Pat enjoyed taking bus trips to the casino, and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also enjoyed bluegrass music and festivals with her friends Jimmy Clark and Hazel “Nut” Guiler.

She was of the Methodist faith.

In her earlier years, she worked at CPT and Pennzoil, before starting her family and becoming a dedicated homemaker.

She was married in West Virginia on March 12, 1953 to Kenneth L. “Lynn” Carbaugh, and he preceded her in death on December 19, 1996.

She is survived by seven children: Jim Carbaugh of Rockland, Lou Carbaugh of Seneca, Jay Carbaugh and his wife Linda of Franklin, Jon Carbaugh and his wife Brandi of Virginia, Hal Carbaugh and his wife Marsha of Seneca, Margaret “Peg” Carbaugh of Seneca and her companion Pete Nelson of Oil City, and Wil Carbaugh of Rockland; and a daughter-in-law, Deb Carbaugh of Seneca. Her 22 grandchildren include Jason Carbaugh, Tracy Carbaugh, Katie Sottiaux, Rachel Boyer, Crystal Becker, Sabrina Heim, Sheila Miller, Sherri Sprowls, Scott Carbaugh, Sonny Carbaugh, Corinne Carbaugh, Jared Carbaugh, Jacob Carbaugh, Brandi Grove, Ryan Carbaugh, Shannon Hoyle, Trisha Copley, Danielle Walters, Russell Wice, Wil Carbaugh Jr., Amanda Carbaugh, and Zac Carbaugh. She is also survived by 32 great-grandchildren (with one on the way), and five step great-grandchildren.

Pat was very proud of them all.

Pat is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Lendrum of Louisiana, and Mary Anderson of Rocky Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Rob Carbaugh; two daughters-in-law, LuAnn Carbaugh and Kim Carbaugh; a granddaughter, Sommer Wice; three brothers, Vance, Richard, and James Webster; and her companion, Jimmy Clark.

There will be no public visitation.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Pat says that she wants to slide in sideways and say: “Oh, what a ride!”

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Pat’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

