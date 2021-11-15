 

Police Investigating Theft of Tree Stand, Ladder, Trail Camera in Clarion Township

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a tree stand, ladder, and trail camera in Clarion Township.

According to police, the theft happened sometime between 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, and 5:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, at a location on Staab Road, near Hilltop Lane, in Clarion Township.

Police say the items stolen include a tree stand valued at $85.00, a ladder stick valued at $85.00, and a Wild Game Innovation Trail Camera valued at $60.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, November 13, 2021.


