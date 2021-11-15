Police Seeking Information on Driver Who Struck Parked Vehicle While Fleeing Police

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a driver who abandoned a car that struck a parked vehicle while fleeing authorities.

According to police, the accident happened around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, November 12, in a driveway along North Street at its intersection with an unnamed street, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was fleeing a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle when it entered the driveway of a residence and stopped. It then backed up and struck the driver’s side door of a parked 2016 Ford Fusion before fleeing the area, driving down over a wall on Darby Road in Knox Borough, police say.

According to police, the Impala was subsequently located disabled, but the driver had fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

