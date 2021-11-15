 

Police Seeking Information on Suspects Involved in Theft From Clarion Walmart

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2021-11-15-at-7.21.29-AMMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from the Clarion Walmart store.

According to police, the theft occurred around 10:17 p.m. on November 5 at the Walmart store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Anyone with information about the incident or the pictured suspects is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 7.20.56 AM

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 7.21.20 AM

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 7.21.58 AM

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 7.22.07 AM

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 7.22.17 AM

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 7.22.27 AM

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 7.22.39 AM

Screen-Shot-2021-11-15-at-7.21.11-AM

PSP Clarion released the above report and photos on Monday, November 15, 2021.


PSP Clarion released the above report and photos on Monday, November 15, 2021.

