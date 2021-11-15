Say What?!: Maryland Woman Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize on First Try

MARYLAND – A Maryland woman bought a ticket for the state’s Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing for the first time and won a $50,000.00 jackpot with her beginner’s luck.

The 67-year-old Parkville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she stopped in Cork & Bottle store in Mount Airy on November 5 and decided to buy her first-ever Bonus Match 5 ticket.

