Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion ABATE Collecting for Annual Toy Drive

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screenshot at Nov 15 08-53-53CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – There is still time to make a donation to Clarion ABATE’s annual toy drive.

(Archived Photo from a previous A.B.A.T.E. Group Christmas Toy Drive.)

Clarion ABATE is accepting donations of toys, clothing, and gift cards, as well as monetary donations.

Donations will be accepted until Saturday, December 11.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the following locations: Woodland Tavern, Mac’s in Knox, Clarion American Legion, Brookville Fireman’s Club, Infusion Nightclub, Blue Town Tavern, Dollar General in Clarion, Strattanville and Leeper, Tractor Supply in Clarion, Red River Roadhouse, and Clarion River Brewing.

Monetary donations can be sent to: Toy Drive, P.O. Box 240. Clarion, Pa. 16214.

For more information call 814-648-0408.


