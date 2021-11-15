Write-Ins Defeat Two Out of Four Keystone School Board Incumbents

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – With the November general election write-in results tabulated, it is confirmed two of the four incumbents running for re-election to the Keystone School Board have been defeated.

(Pictured above, top to bottom, left to right: Trisha Dixon, John Slagle, Buck Weaver, Randy Burr, Jason Say, Stacey Thompson and Jason McMillen)

Election results posted on November 15 show write-in Jason Say defeated Randy Burr for Keystone Region II (Licking/Beaver/Callensburg) by 370 to 306 votes.

In Keystone Region III (Elk/Ashland/Shippenville), current board president John Slagle came in first with 628 votes, followed by write-in Buck Weaver with 544 votes and Trisha Dixon with 359 votes. There were two seats up for election in Region III.

However, in Region I (Knox/Salem), incumbent Stacey Thompson successfully held off a challenge from write-in Jason McMillen by a margin of 305 votes to 257 votes.

The Keystone School Board races were a focus of great controversy recently, as a slate of three write-in candidates sought to upset the established order at Keystone.

Jason Say (Licking/Beaver/Callensburg), Jason McMillen (Knox/Salem), and Buck Weaver (Elk/Ashland/Shippenville) presented a united front for what Say calls “local control” of schools.

Say is the owner and host of Wired Outdoors, a YouTube and television program dedicated to hunting.

McMillen is the General Manager at Champion Home Builders, while Weaver is the owner of Ritner Pools and Spas in Cranberry.

Thompson has served on the Keystone School Board for 12 years and is currently the treasurer of the board. In addition, she has taken an active part in school governance and activities.

Burr has been on the board for eight years and is active in his community and various other organizations.

Dixon has served eight years on the board and is involved in a wide range of organizations and activities.

