William Robert Stroop

Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WfY9rXBiGCyo3xFWilliam Robert Stroop, 88, of Shippenville passed away at his home on November 13, 2021.

Born September 17, 1933, in Pittsburgh, William was the son of the late Robert and Jean Schmidt Stroop.

William worked 25 years doing construction in Pittsburgh before moving to Shippenville in 1978.

He continued to do construction work with his own company WR Construction and as co-owner of Clarion Construction Company until his retirement.

William was a 65 year member of the Guthrie Lodge #509 in Pittsburgh, Syria Shrine of Pittsburgh and the Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh.

He attended and loved The Cornerstone Church and the friendships he made there.

On September 9, 1978, William married Kathleen Jeannerett Stroop.

William loved hunting, fishing, taking care of the home he built on Deer Lane, traveling, especially to Maine, Lake Ontario to fish, Black Lake, NY, Alaska, and Quebec for caribou.

He also loved his boat “There E lz”, golfing, bowling, archery and playing cards with the boys on buck day eve.

William is survived by his wife Kathleen, his children Karen (Phillip) Tortorice of Bethel Park, Jeffery (Debbie) Stroop of Eighty Four and Jennifer (David) Croyle of Shippenville; his grandchildren Ginelle Kemmerling, Tina Hickey, Caitlin Falcione and Bethany Cater; nine great grandchildren and a sister Mary Ann Cone of Geneva, OH.

William loved his doggie buddies Sundance and Gabby, they will miss him dearly.

A memorial service for William will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Williams name to the Shriners Hospital for Children or the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


