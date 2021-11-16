Alice Ruth Musser McKinnis, age 101, of Elkton, Maryland, formerly of Evans City, PA, peacefully passed away Friday evening, November 12, 2021 at her son’s residence.

Born September 2, 1920 in Redbank Twp., Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Mary Wampler Shick.

Alice was a Christian woman, who faithfully enjoyed going to church and belonging church organizations where ever she resided.

She was a former Elder and Deacon at The Presbyterian Church of Prospect.

In her early years, she worked as the bookkeeper at Bortz Auto Parts in New Bethlehem, next she worked at the former Frank Skinner Trucking in New Bethlehem, and later retired after 14 years as a supervisor at the Red Star Express in Pittsburgh.

She enjoyed making ceramics, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking.

She survived by son Daniel (Susan) Musser of Elkton, Maryland; six grandchildren: David (Marcia) Musser, Elaine (Wayne) Abbott, Traci (Dennis) Kellar, Laurie (Terry) Brown, Stephen (Jennifer) Musser, Rev. Brian (Jennifer) Musser; 12 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; step daughter Rev. Debbie McKinnis Crusan of Prospect, and step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Joseph H. Musser, who passed away January 12, 1997; her second husband Robert M. McKinnis, who passed away October 11, 2002; her children Joseph A (Linda) Musser and Robert L. Musser; 1 great grandson Alex Musser; her sisters Sarah Metz, Marjorie Yeany, Betty Belton; and step son Thomas McKinnis.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1pm to 3:30pm at the Raisley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, pc, 387 Main Street, Prospect, PA.

Funeral service will follow on Sunday, 4pm, in The Presbyterian Church of Prospect, 110 Church Street, Prospect, PA, with her grandson Rev. Brian Musser, officiating, and her step daughter Rev. Debbie Crusan, assisting, and the church Pastor Rev. Jason Sinagra assisting.

Interment will be on Monday, November 22, 2021, 11AM at New Bethlehem Cemetery, 210 Lafayette St, New Bethlehem, Clarion County, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Presbyterian Church of Prospect, 110 Church Street, Prospect, PA 16052.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.

