Ashley Nichole Kriebel, 25, passed away on early Thursday morning, November 11, 2021.

Born on May 24, 1996, in Clarion, Pa., she was the daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Simpson Kriebel.

Ashley was employed at the Motel 6 in Clarion as a housekeeper.

In her spare time, she enjoyed coloring, crafting, and collecting crystals.

In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by her son; Braxton, her sister; Alexis Kriebel of Parker, her brother; S.P. Austin (Ashley) Kriebel in the U.S. Army, her maternal grandparents; Tina Myers Shreffler of Louisinia and Gale (Connie) Simpson of Virginia, and her paternal grandparents; Rhonda (Ed) Kriebel of Rimersburg and Mike (Tina) Wolfe of Emlenton. She is also survived by her great grandmother; Doris Jean Colwell of Sligo, as well of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial services will be held on Thursday the 18th at 6pm at the Park Hill Church of God near Parker.

To view/send condolences visit buzardfuneralhomes.com .

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.