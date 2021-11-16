 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ashley Nichole Kriebel

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9z0UV5ycCs5pf3Ashley Nichole Kriebel, 25, passed away on early Thursday morning, November 11, 2021.

Born on May 24, 1996, in Clarion, Pa., she was the daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Simpson Kriebel.

Ashley was employed at the Motel 6 in Clarion as a housekeeper.

In her spare time, she enjoyed coloring, crafting, and collecting crystals.

In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by her son; Braxton, her sister; Alexis Kriebel of Parker, her brother; S.P. Austin (Ashley) Kriebel in the U.S. Army, her maternal grandparents; Tina Myers Shreffler of Louisinia and Gale (Connie) Simpson of Virginia, and her paternal grandparents; Rhonda (Ed) Kriebel of Rimersburg and Mike (Tina) Wolfe of Emlenton. She is also survived by her great grandmother; Doris Jean Colwell of Sligo, as well of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial services will be held on Thursday the 18th at 6pm at the Park Hill Church of God near Parker.

To view/send condolences visit buzardfuneralhomes.com .


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.