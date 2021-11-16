Birthday Wishes: Happy First Birthday, Kiara!

A Birthday Wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy belated first birthday, Kiara!

Kiara turned one on Monday, November 15.

Submitted by her mom, Rochelle Cooper.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Birthday Announcements are a free service brought to you by The Haskell House.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.