Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cornbread Casserole

Thanksgiving is right around the corner!

Ingredients

1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn



1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread/muffin mix1 large egg2 tablespoons butter, melted1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon paprikaPowered by Chicory

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Pour into a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 25-30 minutes or until the top and edges are golden brown.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.