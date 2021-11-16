Clarion County Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Six New Cases, One Death Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Monday, November 15.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 5,465 while the death toll increased to 132.

Neighboring Forest County reported six new COVID-19 cases and one death as of since Monday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,663 and moving the death toll to 26.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, there were 5,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,654,063.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/12/21 through 11/14/21 – 14,001

11/10/21 through 11/11/21 – 10,848

11/9/21 – 5,269

11/8/21 – 4,021

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 9652 47 9699 216 (2 new) Butler 26968 146 27114 528 (1 new) Clarion 5447 18 5465 132 (1 new) Clearfield 12040 50 12090 211 (1 new) Crawford 12088 40 12128 203 (2 new) Elk 4538 24 4562 64 Forest 1657 6 1663 26 (1 new) Indiana 9914 70 9984 250 (2 new) Jefferson 5659 28 5687 133 (2 new) McKean 5549 26 5575 97 Mercer 14837 68 14905 357 (1 new) Venango 7230 47 7277 152 Warren 4591 50 4641 144 (1 new)

There are 2,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 631 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 32,483 deaths attributed to COVID-19 County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 15, 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 14,639,681 total vaccine doses, including 1,170,546 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

80,519 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,545,479 people are fully vaccinated; with 51,423 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 48,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 268,916 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,823,525 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 66,985 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 48,386 cases among employees, for a total of 115,371 at 1,663 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,945 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,879 of total cases have been among health care workers.

