Clarion Hospital Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 54 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, November 15, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/14/2021: 16,770

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 14,092

Positives: 3,132

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/14/2021: 74,541

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 24,010

Positives: 9,041

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/15/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 34 patients. 0 suspected. 34 confirmed. 6 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 11/12/2021 and two deaths on 11/14/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

