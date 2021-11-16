Coroner IDs Woman Killed in Structure Fire in Leeper

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the name of a woman killed in a structure fire along State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning.

Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that Patricia Hepler, 85, of Leeper, died in Sunday morning’s fire.

The official cause of death was ruled accidental by smoke inhalation.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in Sunday, November 14, around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

The fire broke out at a single-story residence just north of the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 66.

Firefighters from Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Volunteer Fire Department, and Marienville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene. Clarion Hospital EMS and Marienville-based State Police were also dispatched.

The fire appeared to be fully extinguished around 11:00 a.m.. and fire department units could be seen leaving the scene just before noon.

Investigators remained on the scene through the early hours of the afternoon.

According to a release from the Clarion-based State Police, the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said State Route 66 was closed in both directions from its intersection with State Route 36 to Arnold Avenue/Chapel Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The roadway was re-opened and the scene was cleared in the mid-afternoon.

