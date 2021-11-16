Driver Loses Control on Snow-Covered Roadway, Slams into Tree Along Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of her vehicle on a snow-covered roadway, and it slammed into a tree along State Route 66 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 3:12 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, on State Route 66, just south of Goat Farm Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 49-year-old Lori R. Devey, of Clarion, was operating a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek traveling north on State Route 66 as it was beginning to snow and the roadway was beginning to get covered in snow when her vehicle lost traction with the roadway while she was negotiating a left curve.

Devey attempted to use corrective steering but over-corrected, and her vehicle then went off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Devey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Devey was cited for a speed violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.