Elaine M. McMeans

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-d5VGAJE54y3xNPAiElaine M. McMeans, 74, of Sheffield, PA., died after a 3-week illness on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at AHN-St. Vincent Health Center, Erie, PA.

She was born October 8, 1947, in Strobleton, Clarion Co., PA.

Elaine was the daughter of George A. and Mildred Smerker Strickenberger.

She has resided in Sheffield, PA., since 1974 and was formerly of Warren, PA.

Elaine was a 1965 graduate of North Clarion High School.

She was co-owner of Woody’s Sporting Goods Store and was an interior decorator.

She had also been employed with G.T.E. Sylvania in their plastics department, retiring from there after 25 years employment.

Elaine was a member of St. Anthony’s R.C. Church, Sheffield Women’s Card Club.

She enjoyed going to the casino, traveling, and going on cruises.

She was an accomplished painter and award-winning baker.

Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 55 years, Forest “Woody” McMeans who she married July 16, 1966, in St. Michael’s R.C. Church of Fryburg, PA. 4 Children – Timothy McMeans of Sheffield, PA., Scott McMeans and wife, Amy of Russell, PA., Michael McMeans and wife, Christy of Grand Rapids, MI., Michelle Figueira and husband, Edward of Bristow, VA., 5 Siblings, Joann McMeans and husband, James of Warren, PA., John Strickenberger of Strobleton, PA., James Strickenberger and wife, Nancy of Tionesta, PA., Kathy Nale and husband, Timothy of Venus, PA., Charlie Strickenberger and wife, Wenda of Leeper, PA., 11 Grandchildren, John, Madison, Ashlyn, Devin, Derek, Paige, Clara, Avery, Kylie McMeans, Gavin and Ryan Figueira, 2 Step Grandchildren, Morgan and Tanner Leichtenberger, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susie Carbaugh.

Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, PA., on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, Sheffield, PA., with Fr. Raymond Gramata, Pastor of St. Bernard R.C. Church, Bradford, PA., officiating.

Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of the Ascension in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery.

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through the Sheffield Library Association, 20 Leather Street, P.O. Box 607, Sheffield, PA., 16347 or Sheffield Food Pantry, or American Heart Association, 185 Hospital Drive, Warren, PA. 16365.

E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.


