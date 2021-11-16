Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Webco

Webco Industries, located in Oil City and Reno, currently has openings for a Maintenance Technician, Storeroom Attendant, as well as various Manufacturing Plant Opportunities.

Starting at $15/hour

$1.20 Night Shift Differential

Apply at: webcotube.com



At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

* Opportunities for growth * Promotion from within * 401(K) Matching * Paid Holidays & Vacation



Focus and Build on Strengths…

* Education Reimbursement * Training Opportunities * Webco U. Courses * Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

* Health & Wellness Programs * Health Insurance * Disability & Life Insurance * EAP * Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

* Attendance Bonuses * Safety Bonuses * Referral Bonuses *Longevity Pay * Profit Sharing * Retirement Planning



Expect the Best...

* Motivated * Punctual * Coachable * Dependable * Safety Driven * 100% Engaged



Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Apply NOW to join their family!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.