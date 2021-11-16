 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Webco

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Webco Industries, located in Oil City and Reno, currently has openings for a Maintenance Technician, Storeroom Attendant, as well as various Manufacturing Plant Opportunities.

Starting at $15/hour
$1.20 Night Shift Differential

Apply at: webcotube.com

 
At Webco They:
Empower Their People with…
* Opportunities for growth   * Promotion from within   * 401(K) Matching   * Paid Holidays & Vacation
 
Focus and Build on Strengths…  
* Education Reimbursement   * Training Opportunities   * Webco U. Courses   * Career Path Plans
 
Protect First Things Now…
* Health & Wellness Programs   * Health Insurance   * Disability & Life Insurance   * EAP   * Work Life Balance
 
Create and Capture Value…
* Attendance Bonuses   * Safety Bonuses   * Referral Bonuses   *Longevity Pay   * Profit Sharing   * Retirement Planning
 
Expect the Best...
* Motivated   * Punctual   * Coachable   * Dependable   * Safety Driven   * 100% Engaged
 
Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions. 
 
Apply NOW to join their family!


