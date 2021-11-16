Floyd L. Collins

Born in Franklin on September 15, 1952, he was a son of the late Floyd L. and Phyllis Turk Collins.

Floyd attended Cranberry High School and later in life earned his GED, something he was very proud of.

Mr. Collins worked various jobs throughout his life but most recently, prior to his retirement, he worked for Visa Security.

Floyd was especially proud of his Native American Heritage and being a member of Myrtle Lodge #316 F&AM in Franklin.

Floyd loved to socialize with anyone who he came in contact with and was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need.

He enjoyed wrestling, old western movies, working in his yard.

Above everything he loved spending time with his family and his favorite title was “Papa.”

On November 6, 1976 he married the former Patty Virant and she survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Juanet Shefchunas and her husband Brian of Franklin; four grandchildren, Cody Hartle, Michaela Hartle, Caitlin Hartle and BJ Shefchunas and one brother, Orrin Collins of Franklin.

He is also survived by brother and sister in law Nancy and Gerry Lopez of Cleveland Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Floyd “Jr” Collins and two brothers, Dave Collins and Tim Collins.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday.

The family requests those in attendance to wear masks.

A Masonic Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

