Freedom to Vote Act Caravan Covers Three Counties

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

IMG_2828CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Indivisible We Rise – West Central PA hosted a Freedom to Vote – Time to Act Caravan traversing three counties to draw attention to the Freedom to Vote Act and “the need to pressure Senator Pat Toomey to step up, do his job, and pass this important legislation.”

(Pictured above: Local Indivisible Members joining the Caravan included Pam McNaughton Cyphert, Kathleen Krouse, Janice Horn, and Daniel Carey.)

According to a press release issued by Indivisible, “This is the most significant voting rights bill in generations, it would provide equal access to voting for all Americans, stop partisan gerrymandering, and limit the influence of dark money so the billionaires can’t buy elections.”

Citizens from Venango, Clarion, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties united into a caravan of vehicles to send a clear message to the Senate and President Biden during the November Senate recess that it is time to deliver transformative voting rights legislation to the American people “before it is too late.”

“State legislators in many states have spent the last year putting up barriers to voting and are now drawing districts to benefit themselves, carving up communities and attempting to drown out the voices of millions of American voters for the next decade,” the news release stated.

“Since these tactics can be used by either party, this should be a non-partisan issue. By protecting the right to vote in free and fair elections, ensuring access to the ballot box, and ending partisan gerrymandering, we can realize the promise of democracy for all. It is critical senator to me takes action to protect our freedom to vote by supporting this legislation.”

The event is part of the Freedom to Vote – Time to Act Week of Action, a cross-government grassroots mobilization planned for the November Recess to demand lawmakers act urgently to develop democracy.

During this week, Indivisible We Rise joins the Declaration for American Democracy, League of Women Voters, and over 600 Indivisible groups nationwide as part of a nationwide calling on the Senate and President Biden to add to realize the promise of democracy by enacting the Freedom to Vote Act.


