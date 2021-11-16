Gov. Wolf Joins President Biden at Signing of Historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Tom Wolf joined fellow governors and President Joe Biden on Monday at the White House as the president signed the historic, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.

“I’m honored to stand with President Biden and my fellow governors to witness this historic moment, which will bring tens of billions of dollars in critical infrastructure funding to Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said.

“These investments will strengthen not only our infrastructure, but our economy, our environment, and good union-paying jobs. It will undoubtedly move Pennsylvania forward and I am grateful that the president shares my commitment to addressing these critical needs.”

The new law will provide, over the next five years, more than $13 billion to address roads and bridges, $2.8 billion for public transportation, $100 million to expand high-speed internet access, and more to Pennsylvania.

While thirteen Republicans in the U.S. House helped provide the margin to get the infrastructure bill passed late last week, the support for it was still far from unanimous.

Rep. Glenn Thompson was one of the Republican lawmakers who voted against the bill.

“There was an opportunity to come together and draft a bipartisan, bicameral bill to address America’s aging infrastructure. Rather, House Democrats boldly linked infrastructure to a spending bill that is full of budget gimmicks and will cost American taxpayers trillions of dollars,” Thompson said.

“To add insult to injury, the bill fails to adequately address one of the most critical infrastructure needs, broadband connectivity. This is completely unacceptable and further reflects how out of touch Speaker Pelosi is with the concerns of everyday American families.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.