 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gov. Wolf Joins President Biden at Signing of Historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into Law

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Governor-Wolf-Shares-Statement-On-Infrastructure-BillWASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Tom Wolf joined fellow governors and President Joe Biden on Monday at the White House as the president signed the historic, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.

“I’m honored to stand with President Biden and my fellow governors to witness this historic moment, which will bring tens of billions of dollars in critical infrastructure funding to Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said.

“These investments will strengthen not only our infrastructure, but our economy, our environment, and good union-paying jobs. It will undoubtedly move Pennsylvania forward and I am grateful that the president shares my commitment to addressing these critical needs.”

The new law will provide, over the next five years, more than $13 billion to address roads and bridges, $2.8 billion for public transportation, $100 million to expand high-speed internet access, and more to Pennsylvania.

While thirteen Republicans in the U.S. House helped provide the margin to get the infrastructure bill passed late last week, the support for it was still far from unanimous.

Rep. Glenn Thompson was one of the Republican lawmakers who voted against the bill.

“There was an opportunity to come together and draft a bipartisan, bicameral bill to address America’s aging infrastructure. Rather, House Democrats boldly linked infrastructure to a spending bill that is full of budget gimmicks and will cost American taxpayers trillions of dollars,” Thompson said.

“To add insult to injury, the bill fails to adequately address one of the most critical infrastructure needs, broadband connectivity. This is completely unacceptable and further reflects how out of touch Speaker Pelosi is with the concerns of everyday American families.”


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.