Grace I. Beach, 76, of Venus passed away on Sunday November 14, 2021 at UPMC NW.

She was born in Oil City on June 7, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Harry and Grace Oakes Carson.

Grace graduated from Oil City High School.

She drove school buses for Cranberry School District for many years.

She was married June 10, 1964 to the Albert Beach who preceded her in death in 2019.

Grace enjoyed spending time at home with her family, her dogs, going fishing, hunting, and riding four wheelers.

She is survived by her children; Albert Beach, John Beach and wife Jamie of Oil City, Chad Beach and companion Heather Dulaney of Oil City, and Kenny Beach and wife Marcy of Utah; 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way.

She is also survived by a sister Gaynell Harkless, a close brother in law Kenneth Beach, and a special friend Terry Clark.

Preceding her in death are siblings; Harry Carson, Paul Carson, Frieda Koontz, and Donna Beers.

Visitation will be Wednesday November 17 in the Reinsel Funeral Home from 2-4 PM and 6-8PM.

Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 12 PM.

Interment will be at Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

