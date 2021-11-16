Hearing for Man Charged With Breaking into Wood Street Residence, Shoving, Kicking Woman Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for a Clarion man who allegedly broke into a residence on Wood Street, then shoved a woman against a wall and attempted to kick her in the stomach.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Alphonso C. Austin is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 2



– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Clarion Borough on November 6 at a residence on Wood Street.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident took place around 9:28 p.m. on Saturday, November 6.

The complaint indicates Alphonso Austin forcibly entered a residence on Wood Street where a known female victim and her juvenile child were barricaded inside, attempting to keep Austin out. The complaint notes he damaged the door of the property, caused damage to the lock and door frame, and also threw a brick at the door causing two dents.

After making his way inside the residence, Austin also reportedly refused to leave when ordered to do so, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, as the victim was attempting to get Austin to leave, he shoved the victim against a wall, attempted to kick her in the stomach, and shut the entrance door on her left arm, causing severe pain and a possible injury.

When police gave Austin an opportunity to give his own statement of what had occurred, he would only talk about the victim “being the problem.” He also talked about past incidents where police were called to the residence, according to the complaint.

Austin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, November 7.

