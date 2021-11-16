Herman R. “Chief Smitty” Smith, 93, of Polk, retired Senior Chief Petty Officer E8 has gone out to that crystal sea on November 14, 2021 at 0319.

He was born July 15, 1928 in Troy Hill, Armstrong County, to the late Royd and Harriet (Rupert) Smith.

He enlisted in 1945 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years until his honorable discharge in 1967.

Mr. Smith served as a youth group leader at Heckathorn United Methodist Church for three years.

He was currently attending Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Chief Smitty enjoyed playing golf and making custom golf clubs.

He cherished time spent with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He loved to travel and he and his wife enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona.

Herman was employed at Conair, Eutectic, Joy Manufacturing, and was the head of security at the Cranberry Mall.

He was married by Rev. Kennedy in Templeton, PA on December 12, 1951 to the former Phyllis R. (Marshall), and she survives. They were blessed with nearly seventy years of marriage together.

Also surviving are their three children: Bradley Smith and his wife Amy of Polk, Cindy Smith Holmes and her husband Leroy of North Augusta, South Carolina, and Tina Smith Shontz and her husband Tom of Youngtown, Arizona; eight grandchildren: Jessica Schiffer and husband Todd, Jennifer Taylor and husband Zac, Michael Smith and wife Stevie, Jayla Frankenberger and husband Austin, Lily Smith, Sarah Flick, Craig Flick and wife Mallory, and Amanda Owen and husband Adam; and eight great-grandchildren: Gabi and Broxton Schiffer, Henrik and Phoenix Taylor, Carter Smith, Thea Frankenberger, and James and Hayden Flick.

Herman is also survived by his sister, Harriet McCaslin; a sister-in-law, Kay Fink and husband Ed; and her nieces and nephews: Michelle Bradley and husband Brian, David Palovcik, Vickie McGuire and husband Mike, Jeffery Rood, Melissa Copenhaver and husband Tom, Anita Brumbaugh, Tracy Smith, and Kevin Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife’s parents, Lloyd and Bessie Marshall; his brothers, Richard and Lawrence Smith; a sister, Donna Smith; a sister-in-law, Helen Rood; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Friends will be received Wednesday from noon – 2 and 5 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Thursday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt and Rev. Sam Wagner, pastors at Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Following the service, full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

To express online condolences to the Smith family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

