Mabel Sherman, 86, formerly of Emlenton, Polk, and Seneca, died Friday, November 12, 2021 at The Laurels in Worthington, Ohio.

Mabel moved to Ohio in December 2020 to be closer to her son after the death of her fourth husband, Marshall Sherman.

Mabel was born in Emlenton on April 28, 1935.

She was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Troy Rector.

She was a 1954 graduate of Emlenton High School.

Before moving to Ohio, Mabel was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City sharing her beautiful singing voice as a dedicated member of the choir.

She also shared her beautiful voice as a member of the Venango choir and as a staple for years in Emlenton’s variety show, Showboat.

Some of Mabel’s most memorable moments were her roles as Minnie Pearl, Judy Garland and Edith Bunker.

Mabel continued sharing her passion for singing until the end of her life, often singing to the nurses and doctors that cared for her.

During her short time in Ohio, Mabel made many friends, becoming a parishioner at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Westerville and visiting Sugar Grove Senior Community Center where she enjoyed putting together puzzles and sitting around talking to her new friends.

Mabel will be remembered for her avid love of music, learning to play the organ in her adult years, singing, Wordfinder books, shopping, and recounting favorite trips and stories to friends and family.

She is survived by her only son, Robert Hallman and his wife, Louise, of Lewis Center, OH; three grandchildren, Renee’ Hallman-Traverso and her husband, Nick, Jordan Hallman and her fiancé, Nick, and Michael Hallman, all of Ohio; two nieces, Kathleen Whitmer and her husband, Doug, and Shirley Page and her husband, Charles, of Erie, and one nephew, Bill Bosley of Emlenton.

In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Alice Rector and Kathleen Bosley, and her husbands, Clair Hallman, Steve Dudash, Raymond Beers, and Marshall Sherman.

Friends will be received at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street, Oil City, on Friday, November 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Sandra Jones, senior pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

