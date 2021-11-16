Man Injured as Vehicle Slams into Tree in Howe Township

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was injured in a crash that happened on Monday morning in Howe Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, around 9:25 a.m. on Monday, November 15.

Police say 58-year-old Qusay D. Alobaidi, of Cheektowaga, New York, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Express traveling on Blue Jay Creek Road and attempting to negotiate a left curve when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then exited the roadway on the right side and struck a tree and a PennDOT sign.

Alobaidi suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company and Frank’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Alobaidi was cited for a speed violation.

