Marilyn Joyce Felmlee, 79, of Victory Heights, died Friday, November 12, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

She was born January 10, 1942 in Oil City to the late Paul and Helen (Kugler) Caruso.

Marilyn was a 1959 graduate of Oil City High School. She also earned certifications in life and casualty insurance courses.

Through the years, she attended Victory Heights United Brethren Church and Seneca United Methodist Church.

Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed reading on her porch swing.

She also enjoyed traveling and cruising, sewing, shopping, and rooting for her Pittsburgh sports teams.

She loved her pug dogs and had several of them over the years, as well as cared for rescue dogs.

Mrs. Felmlee worked as a licensed insurance agent for Nationwide, and later for Erie Insurance Company.

She was married on October 27, 1962 to Richard E. Felmlee, and he preceded her in death on May 3, 1998.

She is survived by her son, Shawn Felmlee and his wife Chandra of Victory Heights; two granddaughters, Aneisa Marsh and her husband Paul of Emlenton, and Alexi Hoover and her husband Connor of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Ty Felmlee of Victory Heights; and a great-grandson, Carrick Marsh. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews: LuAnne Brown (Ernie), Dan Gregory (Sheri), Greg Gregory (Sharon), Jill Bales (Dave), Pat Gregory (Michelle), and Jane Recktenwald (Mark); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Felmlee; and two sisters, LaDonna Caruso and Gloria Gregory.

Services will be held privately for the immediate family. Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346; or to Jenny’s Dream Rescue, 2025 Cranberry-Rockland Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374 (www.jennysdreamrescue.org).

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Marilyn’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

