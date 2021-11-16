Patricia Ann “Patty” Beary Hepler, 85, of Leeper, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 following a tragic housefire.

She was born on March 9, 1936 in Fryburg; a daughter of the late Earl H. and Otillia Wolbert Beary.

Patty married Richard Hepler on October 13, 1956, who survives her.

She was a homemaker and formerly worked at the Bookstore in Clarion and the Red & White Store in Leeper.

Patty was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She was also a member of the Red Hats in Clarion.

Patty enjoyed crocheting and making quilts.

She also enjoyed baking, camping, and spending time with her family.

Patty is survived by her loving husband, Richard of 65 years; a son, Robert J. Hepler and his wife, Marsha, of Leeper; her daughters, Lisa Kusich and her husband, John, of Wisconsin and Oleta Vanmeter of Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Beary of Tionesta and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gladys Schwabenbauer; and a brother, Earl F. Beary.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Patty’s name to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department, 6785 Route 36, Leeper, PA 16233 or to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

