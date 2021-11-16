Paul E. Black, 90, of Emlenton, Pa. passed away Friday morning (11-12-21) at his residence following a brief illness.

Born in Clintonville, Pa. on April 8, 1931, he was son of the late Frank Leslie and Illa Seelbaugh Black.

He was married to Lucille Hilliard on April 9, 1955 and she passed away July 12, 2009.

Paul was a graduate of the former Sligo High School and was a lifelong farmer.

He was also employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) retiring with twenty five years of service.

Mr. Black served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal having served in the 70th Tank Battalion.

He was a Life Member of VFW Post 7073 at Parker and a member of the American Legion.

Surviving are two sons Dan (Sandy) Black of Parker and David (Molly) Black of Knox; son-in-law Robert Sullivan of Emlenton; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brother Frank R. (Sue) Black of Sligo and sister Marie Smith of Emlenton, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by daughter Pamela Black Sullivan and sister Nancy Reed.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Tuesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, where funeral services will be held at 8:00 PM (Tuesday).

Interment will follow Wednesday morning at Cedarview Memorial Park at Strattenville.

Veteran Memorial Service will be conducted at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.

